PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. No other details have been released.

Clover Street is closed between Lehigh Station Road and Calkins Road. Willard Road westbound is also shut down between 78 Willard and Clover Street.

The closest we can get right now, drivers are being redirected away from Willard St going westbound. pic.twitter.com/OfcREs7XVa — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) August 25, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.