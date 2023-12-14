ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The body of United States Air Force Major Terry Brayman, the Pittsford native killed in an Osprey crash in Japan in November, will return home Friday.

The “Dignified Transfer” will take place shortly after 11:15 a.m., when the flight carrying Brayman’s remains is scheduled to land at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, according to the military.

News 8 will stream the ceremony live on this page.

Brayman and seven other service members died when the Osprey aircraft crashed during a training mission on November 29. The entire Osprey fleet was grounded as a result.

Brayman was posthumously promoted.

Visiting hours for Major Terry Brayman will be held on Thursday, December 21 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Chapel on Monroe Avenue. His funeral will be held the following morning beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the First Universalist Church of Rochester on South Clinton Avenue. A funeral procession will then drive to White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford.