PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford Cinema in Pittsford Plaza will be replaced this year.

Apple Cinema will move into the plaza in the fall.

According to the Massachusetts-based company, upgrades will include luxury seating, eight 4k projection screens, and Dolby ATMOS sound.

The new Apple Cinema will also include a kitchen for full in-seat dining. Moviegoers will be able to order food and eat while watching the latest new release, foreign, and Bollywood films.

Pittsford will be Apple’s 13th location. Developers say the goal is to open in time for the biggest 2022 holiday releases.