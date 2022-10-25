PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The long-vacant space on the Erie Canal in Pittsford, known as “75 Monroe,” will now officially be home to “Westport Crossing.” Developer Mark IV made the announcement in a press release Tuesday.

Mark IV says the space will be “mixed-use,” and will have canal access. The developer also said in a statement that the approved version of the project will have more greenspace, fewer residential units, a restaurant, and more underground parking than the original plan.

Increased access to the canal is also promised by the development, with “a network of public sidewalks.” The space was contaminated by oil storage units, and in 2015 was designed as a Brownfield Remediation site, and Mark IV was paid to decontaminate the site.

The plans also came to the Historic Preservation Board in Pittsford in September.

“We are thrilled to receive a unanimous decision in favor (of) our final approval from the Village of Pittsford,” said Christopher DiMarzo, President of Mark IV Enterprises in a statement. “We are confident that the Village residents will consider this an asset and a new landmark.”

The decade-and-a-half project has been caught up in lawsuits, and has resistance from a local group called Friends of Pittsford Village.

Former Pittsford Village Mayor Bob Corby said in a phone interview today that he hopes the new development can help the Village, while acknowledging the hard work of the Village Historical Preservation Board.

“It’s done,” he said. “I have always supported the project. And I believe that the zoning change that was made while I was mayor was the right choice, because a residential use, even at this density (makes) much less traffic generation than a commercial use or industrial use of the property would have generated. It’s unfortunate that the litigation waged by the developer, and other litigation that was waged against the village slowed the project down. It could have been improved years ago… I think in the end, the end result will be a positive, I hope for the community and for the developer.”

The developer did not provide a timeline for the start or completion of the project.

We have reached out to the Friends of Pittsford Village, and have not received a reply.

