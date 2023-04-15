ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — People all over Rochester are heading to the green as preparations heat up for the 2023 PGA Championship.

Officials said that over 3,500 volunteers are needed to run the event. From concessions and front gates to the pro shop and marshals, the community really makes the championship come together.

And Saturday afternoon excitement was in the air as volunteers gathered to pick up their uniforms for the big day.

“A huge thank you to the Rochester community and anyone who’s traveling here for this event,” Volunteer Operations Manager Lindsay Allard said. “The outpouring of support has been absolutely amazing and I couldn’t ask for a better place to host the championship this year.”

Event organizers say when applications opened last April, they had 2,800 volunteers sign up. They’ve since added over 300 positions to accommodate the community’s interest.

Starting May 18, watch the PGA championships on News 8.