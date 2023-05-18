ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It takes 3500 volunteers from local people to put on the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club.

They do everything from marshalling holes, helping out with scoring, even working inside the merchandise tent on the grounds.

Chairman for the ADA Shuttles Kevin Canaan talks about the importance of being able to give people with accessibility needs to and from the course.

“Well, the PGA is really emphasized to help those people that need that accessibility assistance,” Canaan said. “So, it’s important to get them to staging areas and get them off the bus properly and get them into our carts. Right now, we have about 11 people per shift, and we get them out to special areas that we’ve assigned and showed our drivers to actually drop them off at so they can see the golf course and see the gentleman playing the golf.”

While it takes a tremendous amount of volunteers to run an event like this, Canaan says while he has volunteered for this event in the past, this year has something special.

“I’ve been involved in two earlier championships, and it has been a lot of fun for me,” Canaan says. “This one is particularly fun because we actually help the people watch the game, and we’re getting some people who normally wouldn’t get to watch the game to watch the PGA Championship.”

Canaan says this is a very rewarding feeling.

“You meet some wonderful people,” Canaan said. “I met some World War II veterans and a lot of people that were from the military. My wife volunteers as well and she met someone who has been at 51 championships, flew all the way from Ireland, and came here to see this championship.”

Those with accessibility needs can park at 3750 Monroe Avenue. Canaan says a bus will meet those who need transportation to the golf course in that lot. Following arrival to the course, Canaan says event goers will get a bracelet and a patron bracelet. After receiving those, there is a pickup area that can take those with accessibility needs to different locations around the course.

Canaan says there is new technology that is able to keep track of where the shuttles are. He says the PGA wants to make an emphasis on doing it right.

The technology features company 1050 Technologies that has put a GPS tracker in each cart, to prevent too many people grouped together in one area and can deploy them in different areas as needed throughout the course.