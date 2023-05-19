ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Thursday, Pittsford Town Supervisor Bill Smith expressed concern after the large number of fans at Oak Hill Country Club at the 2023 PGA Championship is causing cell phone service issues in at least one surrounding neighborhood.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Smith said he was alerted to the problem Thursday morning and contacted Verizon, which told him the problem was caused by the size of the crowd at the event and assured him they had maxed out service capacity, even bringing in a temporary cell tower.

Smith said after speaking to Verizon, they claim 911 calls go through before all other calls trying to be made at that time, adding if one service provider can’t handle a 911 call it will spill over into a cell service that can.

Friday, PGA Championship Director Bryan Karns responded to these concerns saying that they do prepare for issues like these by working with local cell service providers that they anticipate those who are attending the Championship have.

“There’s these things called COWs [cell on wheels] that they bring out,” Karns said. “All of the major carriers that we know people are utilizing, to really amplify the signal.”

Karns says having a strong cell service connection is important at an event like the PGA Championship for those attending the event so they can have access to all of their digital such as tickets and the PGA Championship app.

“It’s something that we know on a 350-acre property can be a challenge,” Karns said.

Karns says they have Wi-Fi zones throughout Oak Hill Country Club that people can log into but understands that there are going to be spots that receive no signal.

“There’s going to be some spots, and it’s hard to predict that exactly,” Karns said. “We talk to the providers, and we try to place these COWs in ways that are out there.”

Karns says cell service is prioritized in certain areas throughout the Oak Hill Country Club, including the Hill of Fame. He adds that if someone is struggling to pull up their ticket due to problems with connectivity, you will not be turned away, and staff will help to resolve the issue.

Karns also asks those attending the PGA Championship and experience connectivity issues to be patient, and still encourage spectator to download the app for the best experience while at Oak Hill.

In response to the Pittsford Town Supervisor’s concern, Karns says anything on-site that requires an emergency response has been able to be taken care of by staff on scene, through their radios, and with EMS, and other emergency organizations on scene to make sure attendees stay safe.

Karns says he has had discussions with the service providers about the placement and addition of more COWs. He says that they have to be mindful of limitations of where they are placed, such as trees and that putting out more COW devices would cause more technical difficulties, because they aren’t able to all work together, and could cause interruptions.