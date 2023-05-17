ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you missed out on buying tickets to this year’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill and you still want to go, don’t consider yourself out of luck!

Several ticket exchange websites — including the PGA Championship’s own website — are offering customers tickets to the event. These tickets were already bought by customers, but are being re-sold on these websites.

If you’re seeking to purchase tickets to access the event grounds or Championship+ tickets to access VIP amenities, check out the guide below for ticket price ranges on the following websites:

PGA Championship:

The PGA Championship has both an online and on-site ticket exchange system for guests to sell their tickets and purchase sold tickets.

As of right now, the PGA Championship is not offering grounds tickets on the ticket exchange.

The Championship+ tickets start at $75 on Wednesday, however, they get more expensive once the championship rounds begin. On Thursday, the tickets become approximately $190 and then grow to over $200 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

StubHub

Those searching for tickets may find cheaper options when going on Stubhub. Unlike the PGA’s official ticket exchange, there is no solid starting price and there are both Grounds tickets and Championship+ tickets.

For Wednesday, grounds tickets generally range from $18 to $32 and Championship+ tickets range from $25 to $90.

Much like the official ticket exchange, you’ll start to see prices get higher once it reaches the days of the championship rounds — as grounds ticket prices for Thursday start from $64 to $102 and Championship+ can go as high as $300.

For Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — the final three days of the championship — tickets start to enter the triple-digit range as ground tickets are approximately $110 up to $280. Championship+ tickets start out around the $100-$140 range and then can go up as high as $450-$989.

SeatGeek

SeatGeek has more of a wider range of prices for grounds and Championsip+ tickets on each day of the championship.

Starting on Wednesday, grounds tickets were between $29 through $73. Championship+tickets are available for this day starting from as low as $41 up to $100.

Turning into the days of the Championship rounds, ticket prices are bumped up considerably:

Thursday sees $91-$136 grounds and $99-$233 for Championship+.

sees and for Friday sees grounds tickets at $117-$320 and Championship+ at $165-$401.

sees at and at Saturday has grounds tickets between $157-$330 and Championship+ at $167-$387

has between and at Sunday has grounds tickets between $148 to $400 Championship+ tickets are between $210-$500.

