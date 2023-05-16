ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The PGA Championship released the list of featured groups for the PGA Championship and the tee times for four of the groups.

Below is a list of who is in each featured group and when each of the groups will be teeing off for the championship rounds Thursday and Friday:

Thursday at 8 a.m. and Friday at 1:25 p.m. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler. PGA Champion Brooks Koepka. Gary Woodland.

and Thursday at 8:11 a.m. and Friday at 1:36 p.m. World No. 3 Rory McIlroy. PGA Champion Justin Thomas. 2020 PGA Champion Collin Morikawa.

and Thursday at 8:22 a.m. and Friday at 1:47 p.m. Jordan Spieth. Shane Lowry. Viktor Hovland.

and Thursday at 8:33 a.m. and Friday at 1:58 p.m. World No. 1 and Masters champ Jon Rahm. US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick. Open Championship Winner Cameron Smith.

and

A full list of every start time for the first and second rounds can be found on the PGA Championship’s website.

For more information and to stay up to date on the event, check out News 8’s page on the PGA Championship.

More from the PGA Championship