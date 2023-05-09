ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The mascots for St. John Fisher University and Nazareth College came together on Tuesday for a donation challenge for PGA Reach Western New York.

PGA Reach WNY says its mission is to grow the game of golf for the military, youth, and traditionally underrepresented groups in the community.

The two feathered mascots took turns teeing off of Oak Hill Country Club’s first tee of the west course for the Bird of a Feather Drive.

Together, they reached 2,250 yards. The two institutions encourage their alumni and supporters along with the public to donate $22.50 to PGA Reach’s Bird of a Feather Drive. Swoop and Cardinal say that they challenge people to double that donation to $45.

“When I got the call that these two institutions were coming together, I couldn’t have been happier and more excited to see the mascots go at it and serve the purpose of trying to help us out,” CEO and Executive Director of WNY PGA and PGA Reach WNY, Tori Schrio says.

Western New York PGA says they look forward to joining everyone next week when the PGA Championship begins.