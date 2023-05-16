ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 100 college and high school students took part in a unique workforce exploration or career day program at Oak Hill Tuesday.

The PGA Beyond The Green experience included a DJ, photo booth and a surprise visit from the Buffalo Bills.

Not everyone has been playing golf since the age of five like Ashton Worth.

“I play golf at The Boys and Girls Club and Genesee Valley,” Worth said.

He and a dozen kids from The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Rochester, East High School and other organizations are among those participating in Beyond The Green. The PGA WORKS event included a tour of Oak Hill Country Club, lunch and a special guest appearance from members of the Buffalo Bills.

In addition to meeting athletes, participants attended several panels and heard about the numerous careers associated with PGA of America.

“We’re able to talk about the different opportunities that are in the golf industry but those who don’t end up in golf, how golf can be pivotal to them in their careers,” said PGA WORKS Program Leader Cameron Dinkins.

Malachi Finley, 15, is a Caddy at Oak Hill as well as a member of The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester. He’s looking forward to earning one of the college scholarships offered by PGA of America, and he too is an example of the power of inclusion and identity.

“I specifically liked how Beyond The Green mostly lead by other African American people,” Finley said. “It’s like changing the narrative.”

That’s part of the story these students walked away with— thanks to the exposure and real life examples of successful CEO’s, athletes and other professionals who look like them.