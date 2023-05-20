WROC-TV is doing extensive coverage from the PGA Championship. There are multiple live reports in every newscast from sunrise to near midnight in addition to a nightly half hour special–PGA Championship Tonight.

There’s no way so many stories could be produced without a temporary home base. Courtesy Meyers RV, the WROC team is working in a large fifth wheel vehicle that is stationed all week long next to the main driving range at Oak Hill. And sports director Thad Brown is living there!

Here’s a behind the scenes look at the News 8 home away from home.