ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Professional golfer Rory McIlroy spoke at a press conference Tuesday morning at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

McIlroy is a bit of a hometown favorite in Rochester this week through marriage — his wife Erica is an Irondequoit graduate.

McIlroy said that he didn’t know much about Rochester when he was here for the 2013 PGA Championship, but he is learning and embracing some local customs — well, some more than others.

“I didn’t know a ton about this part of the world pre-2014, 2013, I guess, the first time we played here. I’ve only had one garbage plate in my life. I haven’t went overboard with that,” McIlroy said.

However, he notices that Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a huge golf fan — he hasn’t met him yet, but he would love to.

“I know he’s a big golf fan. I haven’t met him. I think he played Pebble Beach pro-am this year, but I didn’t play there,” Mcilroy said. “Yeah, I’d obviously love to meet him.”

Allen is expected to be at the Oak Hill Country Club sometime this week, so it is possible that the two will finally meet.