ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — The PGA Championship has provided loads of entertainment to the City of Rochester in addition to revenue for the city.

Airport Director Andy Moore says he and his staff have been preparing for months ahead for this event.”

“We’ve been preparing for 6 months. We’ve been working with the PGA, all of our law enforcement entities, and all of our tenants here at the airport. So this is a well thought out, well-planned strategy that we have to handle everything going on for the PGA week,” says Moore.

He says things began to pick up yesterday afternoon, as a total of 5,000 people came into Rochester. Which is 1,000 more than the airport normally would see on a Sunday.

Vinny Adimando, who flew in this morning from Long Island says he’s looking to play a little today and attend the event tomorrow.

“It’s the fanbase and it’s being part of the entire deal. But mostly it’s great to see professionals play you know, cause we’ve all been playing golf all our lives and they’re a different breed than we are,” says Adimando.

Oscar Gonzalez who flew from Texas is bartending the event says he’s been doing so for 6 years and really enjoys the and looks forward to the atmosphere.

“It’s good vibes for the most part, good energy. People are out there to have a good time. It’s a good vibe,” says Gonzalez.

