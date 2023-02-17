ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A unique combination of hockey and golf is happening Friday night at Blue Cross Arena.

PGA Championship Night is a unique crossover between the two sports and a collaboration between the Rochester Amerks, the PGA, and Oak Hill.

The event will feature co-branded merchandise and fans will also have the opportunity to take pictures with the Wanamaker Trophy, the prize given to the winner of the PGA Championship.

“When a PGA Championship comes to a region, we really love to integrate, connect, and be a part of the community and Rochester, New York — it’s a golf mecca,” said Wes Simian of PGA of America. “It just so happens to have an incredible hockey community. So we had some great conversations start up over a year ago and it kind of culminates into a really special PGA Championship Night that will be at the Amerks this Friday.”

“It’s a sensory-friendly night, which we’ve been doing throughout the season, but it’s perfect because the golf atmosphere is a little bit quieter than a traditional hockey game,” said Amerks journalist Suzie Cool.

More information about the line-up can be found on the Amerks website.