PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Throughout this week of the PGA Championship, different rules for parking have applied to different neighborhoods around Oak Hill Country Club where homeowners open their yards to fans for different prices.

The main concern Pittsford leaders and some locals had this year was keeping traffic in these neighborhoods under control while buses and staff drove in and out of the entrances all week. So, some streets were limited in how many cars they could park at once while restricting how people entered.

Along streets like Kilbourn Rd. and Stoneleigh Court, residents were limited to no more than 15 cars at once parked in their yards. And the only way to get into those parts of the neighborhood was with a hangtag homeowners received from the Town to sell to fans.

“That’s probably been the biggest change so people can’t get into the development unless they have those passes,” Robert Cleary, who lives off Stoneleigh, said. “I’ve either had to run them out to the top of the neighborhood or people reserved them in advance.”

In the past, anyone could fill their front and backyard as much as possible for parking and drivers were able to come through any time to look for a spot. But even with these policy changes, people still had their hangtags go fast.

“The minute we learned about the new policy I was able to put it on Facebook and Instagram and I was really excited,” Pam Baker of Pittsford told us. “Because so many of my friends from Buffalo, Syracuse, Corning, and Albany all came in and just purchased them to support my mom too.”

With New York State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office enforcing the parking policies right outside Oak Hill, neighbors we spoke with felt all week the flow of traffic has been organized and safe.

“Traffic in our neighborhood has been not very heavy at all,” Adam Phelps praised. “Cars leaving across the street then coming through here, but that’s about it. Things are organized and we’ve got the no parking on the street here, so that’s been helpful.”

Outside the Kilbourn neighborhood and on the other side of East Ave. homeowners took advantage of not being limited to 15 cars at once. Including the Fagan family who dedicated their funds from parking to send their son to college this fall.

“It was my idea, but people have loved it telling me how much they love the University of Vermont,” Gordon Fagan stated. “Then giving me advice about what to major in and it worked well. Sometimes people have tipped me a little bit, so it’s worked well.”

Throughout the whole Championships, parking along the street in the entire neighborhoods around this side of Oak Hill and East Ave. is still prohibited.