PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — As the Pittsford community continues to prepare for the PGA Championship next week, Pittsford schools are warning parents about morning and afternoon delays.

Pittsford Schools posted information for parents on their website regarding traffic and security around Allen Creek Elementary School ahead of the PGA Championship, which is beginning on May 15.

The schools say they encourage parents to put kids on buses rather than driving them to school. They add that driving kids to school will add to the traffic congestion. The district also said that they expect bus arrival delays in the morning and afternoon.

Pittsford Schools says that additional security will be onsite to deter pedestrians from cutting through the school campus, and drivers from parking on school property.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting in both directing traffic for the championship and school traffic.