ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford community is continuing to prepare for the PGA Championship.

Restaurants in the area are making some last-minute checks of before the anticipated crowds of more than 200,000 visitors arrive in the region.

The Pittsford Pub and Grille on North Main Street say they’ve been planning and prepping for the upcoming week for the past six months, adding to their staffing team, even getting a refrigerated truck, making sure they are stocked up with food and beverages.

Owner Scott Thyroff tells us this is an exciting time for the whole community, and one truly needed right now.

“Ten years since we had the PGA here,” Thyroff said. “You know with what we all went through here, small businesses during the covid shutdown, everybody really needs and wants a good economically good week.”

Thyroff adds there will also be special events at the pub all week long to celebrate our global visitors.

Also in Pittsford, the Village is offering a passport program to encourage shopping local, with discounts, coupons and a chance to have your passport in a raffle drawing for prizes.