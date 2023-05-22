ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you missed out on the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, but still want to get merchandise from the event, then this is your chance!

The PGA Championship announced that everything left over at the PGA Shops at Oak Hill will be 50% off all day Monday.

If you didn’t get a ticket for any of the days of the event, you will still be allowed to look through the shop and buy whatever is left over.

The PGA notes that they are not accepting returns or exchanges and that all sales were final on Sunday, May 21.

The PGA Shops at Oak Hill opened at 9 a.m. Monday and will close at 4 p.m.