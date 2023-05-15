ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The PGA is reaching beyond just what’s happening at the Oak Hill Country Club.

At the Penfield Country Club, the non-profit organization PGA Reach, which aims at expanding access to golf, held its annual PGA HOPE Secretary’s Cup.

HOPE stands for “Helping Our Patriots Everywhere” — as the organization held a nine-hole golf tournament for veterans with PTSD, brain injuries, and other conditions.

Don Rea is the vice president of PGA For America and he said that bonding is one of the most important aspects of golfing.

“They think it’s them by themselves — no,” said Rea. “The beauty of the four-person scramble is the high-fives when someone makes that putt. It’s celebrating wins together and I think that’s why getting the ball airborne is so important.”

The program introduces the game of golf through a 6-8 week curriculum, led by PGA Professionals. One Army veteran — Justin Weglinski— said golf gave him a purpose after the military.



“The only thing I really felt like I could do was golf. I’d get out there and just be with four guys that felt the same way that I did,” said Weglinski.



That camaraderie on the course was something he looked forward to, and it was therapeutic.



“Golf is something that if you’re out here you can relate to anyone, whether you hit a good shot, bad shot,” he said.



Weglinski served for 8 years and was stationed all over — including Iraq and Afghanistan and later, struggled with post-traumatic stress.



The calming — crucial skills in golf —- he said can then translate to daily life.



Don Rea, was with Weglinski and the other veterans this morning.



“It’s helping our patriots everywhere there are so many recreational programs for vets out there but there’s only one rehabilitative one. And that’s that. They literally prescribe PGA HOPE to veterans to get them out of the house to somehow curb this suicide rate, right?”



Marine Chris Nowak took three bullets to the leg and has part of it amputated. He’s the liaison now for veterans with the PGA. He said golf is used to help veterans make the transition from active duty to civilian life.



“How we do that is we try to get the veteran to focus — to be singular focused and clear minded when they play the game of golf.” Said Nowak. “(it can) clear your mind. So that’s what we want them to do is use golf as a tool.”



Weglinski now helps other veterans get involved with PGA HOPE … a way to facilitate others struggling with ptsd to learn about the giving nature of golf. Without this, he feels quite a few veterans … might not be here.



“To me, it’s a chance at a new life a chance at opportunities to get past any problems that you have to work with other people who may have experienced the same thing as you — it’s everything. I struggle with words for it because it means so much, nothing would hold a candle to what this program means and does,” said Weglinski.



To date, PGA Hope has helped thousands of veterans nation-wide and there are over 160 programs across the US.



