ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the PGA Championship continues at Oak Hill, one group is looking to expand the reach of golf to all people.

PGA Reach is a charity foundation of the PGA of America. The mission of the organization is to make a positive impact on the lives of kids, military veterans and active personnel, and diverse populations through the game of golf.

The three pillars of PGA Reach are the PGA Jr. League, PGA HOPE, and PGA Works. They are described as follows:

The PGA Jr. League works to make golf accessible for every child, regardless of background and circumstance. Over 64,000 kids have participated in the league. Additionally, there is a scholarship fund you can donate to.

PGA HOPE works to use golf to enhance the physical and mental being of military personnel and veterans. Participants are led through a curriculum of at least six weeks. Recently, PGA Hope held the Secretary's Cup at the Penfield Country Club.

PGA WORKS aims to inspire and engage people of diverse backgrounds to be invested in golf — whether it's on or off the golf course. The group does this through fellowships, scholarships, and career exploration events. Over 100 college and high school students took part in a career day program at Oak Hill.

Todd Alfred, the Senior Director of Development of PGA Reach, explains the importance of expanding the sport through those three pillars.

“We feel like golf opens doors and it’s a mode of therapy, so we want to get young people involved with our PGA Jr. League program […] We have a Memo of Understanding with the Department of VA and it gets veterans off their couch, out of their house, out of the VA, with their peers playing golf,” Alfred said. “PGA Works is all about diversification of the workforce both in the game, but outside the game.”

For those looking to learn more about these three pillars or PGA Reach as a whole, you can visit their website for more information.