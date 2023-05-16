ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — PGA of America announced that they will be donating over $250,000 towards the Genesee Valley Golf Course.

In a press conference held Tuesday morning, leaders of PGA of America said that the money will go towards building a new practice and chipping facility at the course.

According to PGA of America, the donation to the Genesee Valley Golf Course is a donation as part of the “Places to Play” initiative.

Those who spoke at the conference included PGA of America CEO Seth Waught, President John Lindert, and CCO Kerry Haigh.

