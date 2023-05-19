ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — At the PGA Championship, kids can get in for free (details below).

The strategy behind this is to inspire young people to take up the game. This is all being done in coordination with PGA Junior League — an organization that gives kids the chance to golf with professionals and learn the art of the game.

The PGA said golf is truly a life-long game. You can play as a kid all the way through to your golden years. Some youngsters already have favorite golfers they’re watching here — and parents — thrilled with this rare opportunity.

PGA Championship Director Bryan Karns says they’ve always had a robust junior policy at the PGA. This year, for juniors 17 and under, they can get in with a ticketed adult.

“You know, two parents, they’ve got 8 kids. All those kids can get in free, so it’s hard to beat that value,” he said.

Karns says this is a method of trying to grow the game of golf.

“Our hope is that people come out here, particularly the kids. They get inspired, they see Rory McIlroy, they see Rickie Fowler — and then they go home and tell their parents ‘I want to join PGA Junior League,’” he said.

So far… How’s that inspiration working?

“These are the memories that I’m hoping he’ll remember as he gets older– someday he’ll be bringing me instead of me bringing him,” said DJ Colt with his son Caiden.

But here’s the best part for young Caiden. “Plus, he got out of school today,” said DJ, laughing.

Sean Cameron said the free admission is key to helping pass on the magic of golf to his boys.

“It’s definitely nice because it’s a lot cheaper to bring the kids,” he said.

For Janesssa and Daniel’s little girl Addison, she’s already a super fan and has a favorite golfer: Jordan Spieth.

“I just love Jordan!” She exclaimed.

She said he hits good balls… what not to love? Her parents here said golf actually provides a lesson for kids.

“It just teaches you, I think, to have more patience and to always have fun. At her age, she’s young and she wants to have fun so that hopefully will carry on,” said Janessa.

Karns did add with the PGA Championship — it’s key to helping keep Rochester on the top of the nation’s mind when it comes to being a professional sports market.

PGA Junior League helps coach 60,000 kids nationwide.