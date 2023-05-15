ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many professional players are arriving at Oak Hill Country Club Monday morning for the 2023 PGA Championship.

Due to the weather, the opening of the gates, on-site amenities and sights, and practice rounds for the players had a one-hour frost delay to 8 a.m.

Championship officials are also encouraging spectators heading to the event to download the PGA Championship On-Site app to keep track of the day’s events.

News 8’s Katrina Irwin sat down with the PGA Championship’s Manager of Operations Eric Nuxol and General Chairman Ron Pluta to discuss what to expect of the championship on Monday.

A good looking Cresent Moon over Oak Hill CC ahead of the first practice round for the #PGAChampionship if you’re coming out today, gate opening has been pushed back till 8 AM due to a frost delay they originally were opening at 7 AM @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/o0TeFfUjcI — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 15, 2023

More from the PGA Championship