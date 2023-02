ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – No one could imagine what happened when Indiana’s Crooked Stick hosted the 1991 PGA Championship.

John Daly got into the field as the 9th alternate. He drove through the night to make his round one tee time.

Daly proceeded to dominate the field. He fired three rounds in the 60’s and won by three shots.

Three decades later, Daly is still a legend!