In 2012, Rory McIlroy set the Ocean Course at Kiawah ablaze like no other PGA Championship before.

McIlroy played the two weekend rounds in 11-under, including a bogey-free 66 on Sunday.

This monster birdie on 18 gave McIlroy an 8-shot win breaking a 30-year-old record for PGA Championship margin of victory set by Jack Nicklaus at Oak Hill.