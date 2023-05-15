PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The PGA Championship merchandise center opened on Friday for the general public.

The merchandise center, also known as the PGA Shops, offers a wide range of men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel and headwear.

Notable brands include Adidas, New Era, Under Armour, Peter Millar, Lululemon, and Nike — the official 2023 PGA Championship outfitter.

Officials add that the 50,000-square-foot pavilion will have more than 700 volunteers working throughout the week. They also say that there will be 50 registers available for shoppers.

The merchandise center is located at the visitor’s entrance at Oak Hill. Visitors do not need a ticket to shop. The PGA Shop hours for the PGA Championship week are: