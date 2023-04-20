PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The world’s best golfers will arrive in Rochester next month as construction continues to finish up at the Oak Hill Country Hill for the PGA Championship.

The Elijah Craig Bourbon Speakeasy has begun construction near the 6th hole. Anyone can go and grab adult beverages and you’ll even be able to sign your name on their Signature Wall inside the building.

The grandstands that oversee the 14th and 18th holes, which will certainly be a popular attraction on championship Sunday, are almost complete. There will be just a few finishing touches that will be needed in the coming weeks.