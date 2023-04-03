PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The start of the PGA Championship is now just six weeks away here in here in Rochester. Over at Oak Hill, the PGA of America continues its construction preparing the club to host nearly a quarter million fans.

The main spectator entrance that will also serve as a merchandise tent continues to shape up. Walls, lights and doors have all been added to the structure.

Over by the first tee, the flooring for a few marketplace concession stands have been put in place. It will be a good view to watch the first hole.

Also, the grandstand that oversees the 18th hole has began its’ construction.