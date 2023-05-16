Why favorites might not be the way to start off your card this week at Oak Hill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To help you get ready to bet on this week’s PGA Championship, AJ Feldman chatted with Ben Everill of Golfbet to get his insights on how to play the field.

Everill explains what types of players he’s targeting this week, why he’s going to shy away from the top favorites in the field, and why Sungjae Im and Jason Day are two of the golfers he’s targeting this week.

For more gambling advice, you can watch our “Championship Play” segment every night during PGA Championship Tonight at 7:00 on WROC. Be sure to always bet responsibly.