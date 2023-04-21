ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a little under a month, the PGA Championship will be returning to Oak Hill Country Club — to the excitement of the many golf fans in the Rochester area.

If you are planning on heading to the championships on May 15-21, the PGA put out a guide for spectators featuring resources such as parking, a schedule of the events, a list of experiences that golf fans can enjoy, and more.

Below is a summary of the guide, featuring many links to resources available on the PGA’s website:

Hours & Schedule:

The guide lists the times for when practice rounds, championship rounds, and the Wanamaker trophy presentation begins and ends. Each of these times is approximate and subject to change.

For a full list of times for live coverage of the event, you can check out the hours here.

Practice rounds : May 15-17 , 7 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.

: , through Championship rounds: May 18-19 : 7 a.m. through 2:42 p.m. May 20-21 : 7:45 a.m. through 2:50 p.m.

Wanamaker Trophy Presentation: May 21 after the end of play.

Parking and transportation:

Public parking for the championship is located at both Monroe Community College and Rochester Technology Park. Shuttles are provided to and from both locations. Overnight parking is not permitted.

Shuttle times are May 15-17 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 18-19 from 5:45 a.m. through 8:30 p.m., and May 20-21 from 6:45 a.m. through 8:30 p.m.

Volunteer parking is located at Rochester Technology Park’s Lot V, with a shuttle service available from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What to look out for:

PGA officials recommend spectators to bring a jacket, comfortable shoes, water, a phone charger, and sunscreen. The website has a full list of what you are not allowed to bring to the event.

All ticket holders must enter through designated lanes as they walk onto championship grounds. Spectators will be given specific wristbands for re-entry, as well as to redeem food and drinks.

In case the weather gets, bad, you will be advised to take caution and seek shelter while the game is suspended. Guests are advised to avoid trees, high places, metal fences and poles, fields, and bodies of water.

What you can experience:

The championship features many activities and things to check out while you attend. Many features of the event include PGA Shops that sell clothes and headwear from major brands, a customizable golf lesson, and a photo-op with a replica of the Wanamaker Trophy.

More events and PGA partnerships can be found here.

You can catch up on all of the info about the 2023 PGA Championships with News 8 WROC by clicking here.