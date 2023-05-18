ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — With crowds surging at Oak Hill during the first game day at the PGA Championship, officials are asking spectators to perhaps try carpooling or finding other means to get there to ease the crowding in the lots and the traffic on the roadway.

Up to a quarter million are expected to come through the gates at Oak Hill.

Operations Manager Eric Nuxol is asking spectators to plan ahead.

He said depending on where you live, to please think of traffic that comes with a major event here in Rochester — a region not always used to such an influx of folks.

A reminder there is space at Rochester Tech Park but one of the main shuttle stops, MCC, has been filling up quick.

“Well, I think carpooling is an important message for us.” he said. “Account for time to get in, get on the shuttle, it can vary anywhere depending on the time of day — depending on how many people we currently have on site.”

Craig and Dan parked at MCC and took the shuttle. For the weekend, they’ll probably do the same.

“Nah, maybe I’ll come a bit earlier just to make the adjustment,” they said.

Buddy Lawrence is from North Carolina and staying with some Navy buddies. He Ubered here and said that’s the way to go.

“We got dropped off at the back gate, it was very convenient,” he said.

Rob and Kevin drove their new Jeep Wrangler 4XE here, no problems.

”We parked at Kilbourn it worked great, paid for parking — prepaid. It was wonderful,” said Kevin.

Come the weekend though they might Uber. Nuxol said ultimately though too many people is a good problem to have.

“It shows that Rochester shows up for a major championship and the crowds right now are amazing throughout the entire week, I mean as practice rounds were as full as they were with the weather we had, it’s something to be really proud of.”

He reminded all spectators again, “Carpool if available. There are a lot of people on the roads there’s a lot of people who want to come to the championship. Carpooling is critical.”