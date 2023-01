ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lee Trevino’s legendary career was launched during the 1968 US Open at Oak Hill.

Trevino played all four rounds under par, the first player to do that in 68 years of US Open play — and all in pants that did not fit!

Trevino beat Jack Nicklaus by four shots for his first of 29 professional wins and the first of six at a major.