ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In 1980, Jack Nicklaus utterly dominated the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

He was the only man under par at 6-under and won by seven shots, a PGA Championship margin topped only by Rory McIlroy in 2012.

Nicklaus earned his 5th and final Wannamaker trophy, tying Rochester’s Walter Hagen for the all-time PGA Championship record.