ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In 1998, Oak Hill Country hosted the US Amateur Championship and drew some of the biggest crowds that event has ever seen.

There were plenty of soon-to-be stars in Rochester including Matt Kuchar who came in as the defending champ and Sergio Garcia who at the time, was just 18 years old.

It was Hank Keunhe who lifted the trophy that week, defeating Tom McKnight in a 36 hole final for the championship.