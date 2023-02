ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The PGA Championship came back to Rochester for a third time in 2013.

After being softened by rain on Friday, Oak Hill Country Club surrendered its first ever 63 to second round leader Jason Dufner.

Dufner still needed to rally past Jim Furyk on Sunday, but three front-nine birdies put him in the lead to stay, earning Dufner his first major championship win.