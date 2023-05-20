ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the PGA Championship comes a lot of mouths to feed, and when you’re serving the likes of Rory McIlory, Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and other player, you want to bring in the chef with the most zest, zing and flavor.

Thankfully, Oak Hill already has an executive chef up to the task.

Executive Chef Christopher Roth described this week as the ‘Super Bowl’ moment for he and his team here in the kitchen. It’s a lot of signature dishes for players and members, but there’s one food item, pretty normal, that’s a ‘hole in one’ for customers.

Roth’s career has led him on quite a few culinary adventures, from Palm Beach County to the Ritz-Carlton, and he trained for years in France and in New York City.

He’s leading a team here now at Oak Hill. It’s safe to say this guy knows what he’s doing. And he’s pretty humble.

“Oh well, thank you. I appreciate that,” Roth said when News 8 remarked on his impressive resume.

Now, pre-PGA, Roth outlined a normal day.

“We have breakfast service for the members which is an ala-carte service. We may have some banquet functions. Lunch ala carte and banquets as well,” Roth said.

And dinner for the members. But here we are now with members, players, their families, caddies, all eating their meals at the club house and other select spots.

“For the PGA it’s another level. It’s really busy,” Roth said.

It’s about 1,000 mouths to feed total.

“We’re all coming in at four in the morning, working, staying until probably 11 o’clock at night. The team is doing a great job, I’m so proud of them and all the hard work they’re putting into it,” Roth said.

And pound for pound… here are the food stats… so far:

“We’ve done over 2,500 pounds of ground beef for burgers, over 3,000 pounds of chicken, 2,000 pounds of shrimp,” Roth said.

And this food all has signature dishes that they are a part of. Tacos with adobo seasoning, burgers with bacon-onion jam, mango salsa shrimp… you get the idea.

And no complaints thus far. There’s one surprising item you might remember from your school cafeteria days:

“We do have tater tots on the menu, and everyone seems to love those. It’s like that childhood… everybody loves it,” Roth said while laughing.

If you see Roth or the team, they’d love your feedback.

“Because if I know, that’s who I get better. That’s how the team gets better is by being critiqued a bit,” Roth said.

Roth’s signature dish is actually ‘Coq au Vin’ a French dish which is braised chicken and red wine.

We should point out the food at the concession stands, the burgers and chicken sandwiches, is not Roth and his team… what they’re serving up in the club house is another level.