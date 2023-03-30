PGA of America Chief Championships Officer Kerry Haigh visited Oak Hill Country Club late in March. Haigh is in charge of everything PGA Championship, but is most well known as the mind behind the course set-up that will test the best players in the world come May.

Haigh has been at this job since 1989 and will be responsible for pin placements, tee locations and rough length for a 6th time in Rochester. He sat down with WROC-TV Sports Director Thad Brown for a chat about the course, the field (LIV players included) and the history behind his very unique job.

Among the topics:

3:00 How to be innovative in a job where attention is not desired

4:30 Good play should be rewarded, even in a major

6:40 PGA Championship will allow players to show off their skills

8:30 The approach to rough in May is different than it was in August

10:00 Greens should be biggest change on the restored East Course

11:30 Tee shots to offer more options and more distance

13:20 A first of it’s kind construction plan in Rochester

14:45 Extra LIV Tour players could be invited to Oak Hill

16:00 Why having a plan during the battle of golf tours is a relief