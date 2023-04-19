John Lindert is the man who will preside over the PGA of America as president while the PGA Championship is contested in Rochester. A Michigan man, he’s well aware of the challenges facing a northeast venue for hosting a major championship in May.

John was kind enough to spend a few minutes with WROC-TV Sports Director Thad Brown and was very open answering questions about allowing the LIV Tour players in the PGA Championship and how likely it is Rochester might one day host another major after 2023.

Among the topics covered:

3:20 Move to May has helped PGA of America grow the game of golf

5:10 PGA Championships serves a vital purpose, beyond just crowning a major champ

7:30 What the PGA of America looks for in deciding on championship venues

9:00 Crazy weather during the Championship won’t be the problem…

11:00 …It’s before the Championship where weather can be a concern

12:30 What Rochester can do in May to help land another major

14:00 The decision making process behind allowing LIV Tour players

16:00 How LIV players might still get in the Championship without world ranking points

17:30 Decision on LIV players was independent of approach by other major championships

20:00 Why no LIV v PGA Tour acrimony is expected in Rochester