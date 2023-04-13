Jeff Corcoran has been in charge of the golf courses and grounds at Oak Hill Country Club for nearly two decades. This May, he will spearhead the maintenance of the Championship East Course in a major golf event for the fourth time.

Corcoran sat down with WROC-TV Sports Director Thad Brown to discuss the unceasing grind that results in a pristine work of art for the world’s best players to challenge over four consecutive days.

Among the topics covered:

0:30 Preventing the near tragedy that happened during the Masters

1:40 “Provide the best, highest course level we can”

2:10 Volunteers from all over the world will staff the PGA Championship

4:30 Toughest part of the job is after it’s over

5:40 Oak Hill’s East and West Courses are very different

7:00 Course won’t be softened by rain as easily as it was in 2013

7:50 Rough in May could be even more a problem

9:00 Mild winter isn’t all a good thing

11:00 No attention for the superintendent, no problem