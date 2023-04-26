Ron Pluta is the general chairman of the 2023 PGA Championship. It’s the top role at the event among Oak Hill personnel and one that involves a ton of coordination between the club, the community and the PGA of America.

Pluta is one of about 350 Oak Hill members who are helping to make the PGA Championship successful. He discusses with WROC-TV sports director Thad Brown that no job at the Championship is too small for men and women who often carry highly responsible day jobs.

Among the other topics discussed:

2:00 Oak Hill membership knows the major championship drill well

2:40 Why so many members are needed

3:30 CEO’s volunteer for the same jobs at the Championship as cashiers, store clerks, etc.

4:30 Jim Nantz was humble about Hill of Fame induction

6:00 Hoping Nantz ceremony helps country understand Hill of Fame significance

8:00 Excited for player reaction to restored East Course

9:15 How low could top pros go?

10:50 Oak Hill and Rochester have done their part to attract another major

12:00 If you want to help bring another major to Rochester, go to this one

14:50 Working all the time to land the next major