ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The PGA of America announced the complete list of exemptions that will create the field for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill next May.

There are no provisions that prevent players on the LIV Tour from competing.

That means Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and anyone else who would have otherwise qualified will be allowed to play at Oak Hill.

The Masters made a similar decision in December. The R and A announced LIV players could compete in the Open Championship Tuesday.