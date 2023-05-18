ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It is beautiful at Oak Hill Country Club now, but this was not the scene early Thursday morning when the frost put a halt on everything.

This is not what Kirie Hough thought he signed up for when he agreed to work the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

“Should have brought a shovel,” Hough said.

But clearing the frost off the tables was a big help for the hundreds of fans killing time waiting to enter the course Thursday morning.

“We got some delicious French toast sticks,” Josh Pifer from Pittsburgh, PA said. “The beer isn’t available until 9, so we got another hour to kill for that, but we’re just getting some breakfast.

It was chilly, but fans kept smiling, knowing it would warm up soon.

“We’re just trying to scope out our plan for who we want to follow and trying to stay warm in the cold,” Jed Boswell from Syracuse said.

The hot dog shirts, although stylish, were not warm.

“Three amigos come out in our fun shirts and have a fun time,” Boswell added.

And when the gates finally opened, these fans were more than ready to see their favorites tee it up on the first day of play.

And many may wonder, what’s the big deal with frost? Well, grass is delicate, and when its partially frozen and people walk on it, it can cause a lot of damage real fast.