ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The PGA Championship is getting prepared for the continuation of Round 1 on Friday, as well as the weekend.

Due to the first round being suspended because of darkness, a lot more play will continue in order to finish Round 1 and get back on track before the weekend.

As rain is becoming more likely on Saturday, PGA Championship Director Bryan Karns explains how the weather can affect the course for the players.

“I think it’ll be interesting when they’re out there battling those conditions. It brings a whole different element to the game as you’re trying to stay dry and trying to stay on top of your game,” Karnes said. “I think that’s what makes this course so special is that, based on the weather conditions and the wind, it really impacts play and some golfers will thrive in that and some — not so much.”

In terms of the rain impacting fans, Karns shares his optimism — saying that having thousands of fans lined up at Oak Hill during the frost delay Thursday shows how hearty they are.

Speaking of fans, Karns is also encouraging fans to utilize the PGA’s on-site guide to plan ahead in terms of tee times, parking, traffic, and even trying to get around Oak Hill.

“Even for people that have been out at Oak Hill and know their way around, they come out here and all of a sudden, it doesn’t look like it does any other day of the year,” Karns said.

Additionally, the event is expected to have an economic impact of almost $200 million. From the many workers who spent years planning and setting up to the thousands of fans who traveled here to watch the players in person.

Karns adds that this year’s PGA Championship cements Rochester in the world of professional sports.

“Look at what the PGA championship was able to do here,” Karns said. “One of the biggest events in sports and they knocked it out of the park. They had the volunteers, corporate support, the media covered it in a way that was totally on par with the product. My hope is that this opens the floodgates for more events to come to Rochester.”

The PGA also hopes that through this event, more people are excited about playing golf.

To stay up to date on the latest information regarding the PGA Championship, check out our list of essential resources for everything related to the event!

More from the PGA Championship: