ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If Rochester residents look up to the sky in the next few days, they may see a surprise flying around.

The Goodyear Blimp has arrived on Wednesday, joining people from all around the world for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Eye in the Sky: Wingfoot One has arrived at @PGAChampionship at Oak Hill C.C. in Pittsford, NY. @GoodyearBlimp @News_8 pic.twitter.com/c28cxJSyPw — John Kucko (@john_kucko) May 17, 2023

A little bit of history behind the infamous flying balloon. The Goodyear Blimp originated in Akron, Ohio. Goodyear Tire and Rubber company established an Aeronautics Department in 1910, hoping to market rubber infused fabrics and coating for airplanes and “lighter-than-air aircraft.”

The first Goodyear balloon was built in 1912 and began flying in the next year in national and international competitions.

Fast forward to the 1920s, Goodyear says blimps were “dotting the skies.” The blimps sometimes joined in on the acrobatic stunts and wing-walkers, but advertising and marketing was quickly becoming legendary for the company, Goodyear says.

“The Pilgrim” was Goodyear’s first commercial non-rigid airship flown using helium. This and other airship names, Goodyear says, originated from an America’s Cup winner in international yachting and would continue as tradition into the 21st century.

The Goodyear Blimp hasn’t been spotted in Rochester for five years.