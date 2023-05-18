PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — A big way the PGA Championship gets accomplished and what helps spectator experience onsite run smoothly, is thanks to thousands and thousands of volunteers, some of whom have been doing this for years.

Doug Evans is the Chairman of the 2023 PGA Championship Marshals Committee this year, which is responsible for several tasks, such as spectator control, noise management, moving players from one hole to the next, and more. For Evans, Oak Hill Country Club is a familiar site.

“This is my seventh tournament working in some capacity, mostly on the Marshals Committee so it’s always fun to be involved,” Evans says.

He uses the word ‘prideful’ to describe his feelings right now. This will be the second time Evans is serving as Chairman for the Marshals Committee with his initial interest in golf beginning with a special event some three decades ago.

“The ’89 OPEN, I was a student at the U of R and came over and worked as a volunteer and got interested in being a part of it and joining here at that point and time,” Evans said.

Of the more than 3,500 volunteers, often referred to as the backbone of the massive event, Evans is in charge of roughly half, about 1,600 folks. Throughout the competition teams of volunteers are on site to help the whole operation truly work like a well-oiled machine.

“Each hole is roped off, where the spectators can go and so we go and manage those rope lines; we manage the walkway traffic, spectators and carts, getting around the golf course. And we also manage getting the players from one green to the next tee through their walkways,” Evans explains.

There is a lot to get done and a lot of course to cover. Evans took News 8 on a golf cart ride along, zipping through the 200+ acre Oak Hill Country Club while he coordinates with his team.

“We’re getting here very early, just about dawn and there’s 18 holes plus our special team’s group that we have to check in and give their equipment and they’re inside the ropes credentials,” Evans explains.

And a quick message from the Marshals to the fans:

For those that are coming out, please be cognizant of the carts and be courteous to your Marshals.

Most of them are wearing green shirts and some of them are wearing red shirts. They’re the captains on each hole but be courteous to them when they’re asking you to quiet down or move to the side or something like that.”

It’s also being encouraged for spectators to download the “On-Site Guide” app, which shows you where everything is located in real-time and can even give you walking directions.