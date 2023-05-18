ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a frost delay was announced for Oak Hill Country Club, the PGA Championship announced that the first tee time has been delayed.

According to the PGA, the practice facilities opened this morning at 7:35 a.m., with the practice putting green opening ten minutes afterward.

The #1 tee time (Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck, and Steven Alker) will begin at 8:50 a.m. while the 10th tee (Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight, and Kazuki Higa) will begin at 8:55 a.m. All Round 1 starting times have been delayed by an hour and 50 minutes.

Despite the cold and the delay, that didn’t stop fans from showing up to Oak Hill for the championship. The PGA says that all shuttles will run as scheduled.

For a full list of all start times for the PGA Championship, as well as the leaderboard, click here.

Despite the delay fans are showing up here at Oak Hill. Everyone is in a great mood. New friends are being made over breakfast sandwiches, and French toast sticks. @News_8 #PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/920G3aqyeB — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 18, 2023

