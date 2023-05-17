ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former PGA of America President Suzy Whaley will receive the Walter Hagen Award from the Country Club of Rochester.

Whaley conducted a golf clinic for kids from all over the Rochester area, which is fitting since she is considered one of the nation’s top teachers.

Whaley broke the gender barrier by becoming the first female officer of the PGA of America — something she thinks is incredibly appropriate for the Country Club of Rochester.

“It’s always an honor to be called that, but I always say back ‘You’re never really the first,'” Whaley said. “There have been women before me who opened the door for me to walk through. So I’m so proud when people say that, but I’m honored just to be at a facility that’s held numerous women’s championships when no one ever thought of hosting women’s championships.”

Whaley also shared that golf is great for kids as it helps develop kids to be whole athletes and to help them become healthy — not just as “competitive golfers.”

