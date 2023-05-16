ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With over 200,000 people attending the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, many of those people are going to be seeking out food and beverages throughout the day.

Those who have Championship+ passes will be able to have food included on their ticket. News 8’s Katrina Irwin was down at the First Team Market and spoke with the chefs and officials from Patina Restaurant Group about the many options for guests.

Guests can come into the First Team Market and expect to find a variety of non-alcoholic and beer options and foods such as burgers, chicken sandwiches, sausages, and even sushi.

Preparations for food and beverages began over a year ago. Ed Milan, the executive chef of Patina Restaurant Group, explains that not only did they have to bring in food from around the world, but they also came to Rochester to get a feel for what the local cuisine is.

“We started looking at local vendors and restaurants to see what the food trends are. Find local vendors — Watson’s candies, Zweigle’s white hots, Muranda Cheese Company for some items,” Chef Milan said. “We do way too much eating and drinking to find out what people want in the area.”

Those who are Club PGA or PGA Premier Hospitality ticket holders will be able to get food and drinks within their venue.

For a full look at all the breakfast, lunch, and beverage items — including alcoholic options — you can visit the food and beverage experience guide on the PGA’s website.