TULSA, Okla. (WROC) — You won’t have to work all that hard finding pros who will say good things about Oak Hill Country Club. But there’s also a healthy dose of something else.

“Fear,” said 2002 PGA Championship winner Rich Beem with a laugh. “Rough up around your ankles. Trying to figure out how to wedge it out and make par the hard way.”

“Just a big, strong golf course,” said 2008 winner Padraig Harrington, “Just your traditional American type golf course. Big test of golf.”

It’s the type of golf course that has fooled players in the past and will play even tougher in 2023 thanks to longer tee boxes and multiple holes being changed during the course’s restoration.

“I’ve played two majors at Oak Hill and I think I’ve played four rounds,” said Stewart Cink, who missed the cut by at least three shots in both of his tournaments in Pittsford. “Not a lot of great things pop into my mind about playing there as far as my performance. But I know it’s a great course and always look forward to going back to great courses like that.”

“It’s the type of golf course I like playing. Big, old American courses. Tree-lined. It’s in a beautiful part of the world as well,” said Shane Lowry.

“Could be a little cold in May there next year. We’re used to playing there in August. Maybe we get some wind and rain and it might suit me,” the Irishman added.

One of the things John Daly pointed out about Oak Hill is how much different it’ll play in May instead of August. Namely, longer. But Daly said long is the primary characteristic of every PGA Championship course these days, something he lamented his younger self could not take advantage of back when long was his game.

“I was born two decades too early,” Daly said.